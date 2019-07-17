Higher heat and humidity create ideal conditions for mosquitoes

NORFOLK, Va. – For some folks, it’s been an itchy summer – and things will only get worse this week.

As you’re trying to stay away from the heat and humidity, mosquitoes are thriving.

Associate Professor of Biology at Old Dominion University Dr. Deborah Waller said, “they like warm and wet [conditions] and lots of opportunities to lay their eggs, and it’s perfect right now.”

By Saturday, temperatures are going to reach near 100 degrees, but it’s going to feel much hotter.

When it comes to mosquitoes, Dr. Waller said different species enjoy different times of the day, so you can technically be bitten at any hour.

“When a mosquito bites you, then she’s ready to mature her eggs and lay her eggs, so it’s very important for baby mosquitoes to have a blood meal,” Waller said.

People tend to be most affected by the mosquitoes that come out during the evening hours.

According to Waller, the insects follow odor, carbon dioxide and warmth. You can also find them resting in tall grass, brush and weeds. Mosquitoes tend to breed in fresh standing water, so think tin cans or buckets of water left in a backyard.

Many people in Hampton Roads said this week they’ve already seen an increase in the female insects.

Alec Emanuel said he has a patio area in his backyard and a pool of water has formed nearby, bringing a lot of mosquitoes to the home.

“It’s very annoying when you’re outside and trying to enjoy the beautiful weather,” he said.

To keep the bugs at bay, many people use sprays and repellents. Before doing that, it may be a good idea to check the ingredients to make sure your skin isn’t ingesting any harmful chemicals.

If you are bitten by a mosquito and begin having an unpopular reaction, you will want to check with your doctor.

“If you are allergic to [mosquitoes] or sensitive to them in any way, it’s going to be a rough couple of days,” Waller said.