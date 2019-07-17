Gov. Northam announces Amazon to build fulfillment, delivery facility in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – Amazon will establish a new specialty fulfillment and last-mile delivery center in Richmond, Governor Ralph Northam announced Wednesday.

The project will add 150 new jobs to Amazon’s existing workforce, with more than 10,000 full-time employees across the Commonwealth working for Amazon since the company launched fulfillment operations in the state in 2013.

“As one of the largest and most prominent technology and e-commerce companies in the world, Amazon’s growing Virginia labor force and expanding footprint in the Commonwealth is demonstrating just why we are the best place to do business,” Northam said. “The new fulfillment and delivery center in the City of Richmond will create additional 21st century job opportunities and help advance Virginia’s position as a leader in the supply chain management industry.”

Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $34 billion in Virginia through its customer fulfillment, cloud infrastructure and compensation to employees.