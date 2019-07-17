Six people taken to hospital after Newport News bus crashes into church

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Officers responded to a crash that sent six people to the hospital on Wednesday.

Around 12:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to 21st and Wickham Avenue in reference to a crash.

An HRT bus reported being cut off by another car and then losing control, running into the First Church of Our Lord Jesus located at 2015 Wickham Drive.

The driver and five passengers of the HRT bus were transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor, non-life threatening injuries.

The church was empty at the time and there is minimal damage to the building. A short detour through 20th Street has been established by officials.

There is no further information at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates.