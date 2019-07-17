Heat Advisory issued for most of Eastern Va. and Eastern N.C. Wednesday until 8PM

Six people taken to hospital after Newport News bus crashes into church

Posted 2:18 pm, July 17, 2019, by , Updated at 02:44PM, July 17, 2019

Photo Gallery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Officers responded to a crash that sent six people to the hospital on Wednesday.

Around 12:32 p.m., officers were dispatched to 21st and Wickham Avenue in reference to a crash.

An HRT bus reported being cut off by another car and then losing control, running into the First Church of Our Lord Jesus located at 2015 Wickham Drive.

The driver and five passengers of the HRT bus were transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor, non-life threatening injuries.

The church was empty at the time and there is minimal damage to the building. A short detour through 20th Street has been established by officials.

There is no further information at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates. 

Google Map for coordinates 36.981144 by -76.411180.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.