First Warning Forecast: Different day, same dangerous heat and humidity

Scattered storms will continue to move out overnight. It will be muggy and warm with lows in the upper 70s to near 80. Clouds will start to clear a bit by morning.

Another scorcher on tap for Thursday. Expect highs in the low and mid 90s with heat index values in the low 100s. A disturbance will move through and bring a chance for some showers and storms. It’s not going to be a washout, but just keep that umbrella handy. We are giving it a 50/50 shot.

Even hotter to end the work week. Temperatures will soar to the mid 90s, but it will feel like the 110 degrees! We are keeping a 30 percent chance for a storms. Otherwise, skies will start to clear as the day progresses. We are designating Friday, Saturday and Sunday as First Warning Action Days due to the dangerous heat.

The weekend will be the hottest part of the week. It will be a scorcher with highs in the upper 90s. Some communities may even reach 100 degrees. Saturday is looking dry, but a shower or storm could sneak in on Sunday.

Better chance for showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday. Monday will be another hot one with highs in the low and mid 90s. It will be near seasonable on Tuesday with highs around 88 degrees. We may actually dip a bit below normal on Wednesday. Expect highs in the mid 80s with showers and storms.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

The Remnants of Barry continue to move east at 17 mph across Ohio. Max sustained winds are 10 mph.

Meteorologist April Loveland

