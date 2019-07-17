Heat Advisory issued for most of Eastern Va. and Eastern N.C. Wednesday until 8PM

Heavy smoke seen coming from Perdue Plant in Accomac

Posted 3:43 pm, July 17, 2019, by , Updated at 04:25PM, July 17, 2019

ACCOMAC, Va. - Crews are currently responding to a reported fire at the Perdue Plant in Accomac.

The call for the incident came in at 2:33 p.m.

The Perdue Plant is located in the 22500 block of Lankford Highway. No injuries have been reported.

A News 3 viewer sent in video of the fire where heavy smoke is seen coming from the building.

The fire's cause and nature are not currently known, and there is no further information at this time.

Photo Gallery

Stay with News 3 for updates. 

Google Map for coordinates 37.732282 by -75.656099.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.