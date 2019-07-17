Heavy smoke seen coming from Perdue Plant in Accomac

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ACCOMAC, Va. - Crews are currently responding to a reported fire at the Perdue Plant in Accomac.

The call for the incident came in at 2:33 p.m.

The Perdue Plant is located in the 22500 block of Lankford Highway. No injuries have been reported.

A News 3 viewer sent in video of the fire where heavy smoke is seen coming from the building.

The fire's cause and nature are not currently known, and there is no further information at this time.

