HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Hugh Copeland joins us with all of the details on the Hurrah Players' performance of "Dames at Sea", a dancing and singing show to be held on the deck of the Battleship Wisconsin to help mark the ship's 75th anniversary.

We get a sneak peak of the show as Micah Cook, Erik Houck, Cameron McKee and Mason McKee perform a little of the title number.

For showtimes and more information visit www.hurrahplayers.com/.