HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Isle of Wight County Animal Shelter has challenged animal shelters all across the state to participate in the "Git Up and Adopt" Challenge to raise awareness on shelter animals.

Chris Lovelette and Becky Burley from Isle of Wight discuss how the challenge came to be and show us how it's done.

For more information visit www.co.isle-of-wight.va.us/animal-services.

Check out the original video on Facebook at www.facebook.com/IOWCAS/.