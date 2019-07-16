Virginia State Police searching for man who ran away during traffic stop

GREENSVILLE Co., Va. – State Police are searching for a man that ran away after a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Around 9:27 a.m., a Virginia State Trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Interstate 95 at exit 13 which resulted in a foot pursuit of the male driver.

State Police are in the area on I-95 and and Otterdam Road looking for a light skinned male around 5’7″, with dark black/brown hair and eyes.

He was last seen wearing a cartoon character shirt and dark red shorts.

If a person fitting this description is seen, please contact the VSP at #911 or (757) 424-6800. Police say to not approach the suspect because it is unknown if he is armed.

State Police have one subject in custody and are being assisted by the local Sheriff’s Departments in the search of the male driver.

There is no further information at this time.

