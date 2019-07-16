Virginia Beach looking to help those fighting opioid addiction from behind bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A new program by the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office is looking to help fight the opioid epidemic through working with those held behind the bars of its jail.

With opioid withdraw becoming a common occurrence at jails across the country during the epidemic, the new program from the sheriff's office involves procedures that include the use of medication to help reduce the symptoms associated with opioid withdraw.

"With as big of an impact that opioids are having — our jails almost serve as rehabs for addicted inmates. When you can’t feed an addiction – withdrawals happen," says the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office.

Some of the symptoms that those going through opioid withdrawals can see include muscle aches, sweating, nausea, an inability to sleep, high blood pressure and more.

