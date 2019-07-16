Two men sentenced for role in Newport News pharmacy robbery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Two Yorktown men were sentenced Tuesday to nearly 18 years in prison for their respective roles in an armed robbery of a pharmacy.

Court documents show that on Dec. 2, 2014, Derrick Johnson, 25, and Tysean Ransome, 25, entered the Glendale Pharmacy in Newport News and robbed two employees of prescription pills at gunpoint.

A third co-conspirator, Johnathan D. Williams, directed Johnson and Ransome to do the robbery, according to documents.

Johnson was sentenced to nearly eight years, while Ransome was sentenced to 10 years. Williams was sentenced to 14 years on July 8.