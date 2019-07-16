× Turtle nesting record broken again at Cape Hatteras

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. – A sea turtle nesting record at Cape Hatteras National Seashore has been broken for a third time in five years!

In 2015, a nesting record of 289 nests was set, followed by a new record in 2016 when 325 sea turtle nests were found on Seashore beaches.

Now, with more than a month to go before the nesting season winds down, the record has once again been broken with the discovery of the Seashore’s 326th nest on Monday.

Sea turtle nest numbers are as listed:

Loggerhead sea turtle : 317

: 317 Green sea turtle : 11

: 11 Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle : 1

“We are encouraged by the increasing numbers of sea turtles using Cape Hatteras National Seashore beaches to nest,” stated Tracy Ziegler, Chief of Resource Management and Science, National Parks of Eastern North Carolina. “According to our estimates, almost 11,000 sea turtle eggs have been deposited in beaches on Bodie, Hatteras, and Ocracoke islands.”

Be aware of sea turtle nesting activity, or hatchlings, while visiting the Seashore, officials ask. If you see turtle tracks, nesting activity, or hatchlings, please notify park biologists by calling the stranding hotline at 252-216-6892.

The majority of sea turtle nests aren’t expected to impact recreational access along the Seashore. For updated beach access information, click here.

Visit this website for more information and to track nesting activities at Cape Hatteras National Seashore and around the world.