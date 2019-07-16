× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Dangerous heat on the way

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

**Heat Advisory in effect for Dare County from 11 AM to 7 PM Tuesday.

Building heat, humidity, and storms… Highs will warm into the low 90s today, a few degrees hotter than yesterday. With the humidity, afternoon heat index values will reach 100 to 105. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms this afternoon to evening. Severe storms are not expected but strong storms are possible with heavy downpours.

We will warm into the mid 90s for the second half of the work week with afternoon heat index values near 105. Scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain chances will drop for Friday and the weekend, but it will be dangerously hot. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. With the high humidity, afternoon heat index values will reach 105 to 110.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 16th

1967 F2 Tornado: Perquimans Co

2007 Microburst Wind Damage: Louisa County, Winds 70-90mph estimated.

Tropical Update

Post-Tropical Cyclone Barry drifting into Missouri. Barry is moving toward the NNE at 13 mph and

is expected to turn toward the northeast. Maximum sustained winds are near 15 mph with higher

gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours.

