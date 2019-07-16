Toasting Tuesday with The Paloma on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - On today’s Toasting Tuesday, we are featuring the Official Drink Of Mexico- the Paloma. It’s like a margarita, but uses grapefruit soda instead of lime juice or sour mix. Paloma is Spanish for “dove.”

We used Q- Grapefruit Soda, but you can also use Fresca, Squirt, or the Mexican Soda, Juarritos Grapefruit Flavor. That’s mixed with 1 and a half ounces of Tequila Blanco, ice, and served with a wedge of lime.

Variations: You can salt the rim if you’d like, or use Mezcal instead of tequila for a smokier flavor or omit the tequila for a Faux Paloma.