Swim advisory issued for Dare Co. beach

DARE Co., N.C. – A swim advisory has been issued at Colington Harbour Swimming Beach.

An advisory means that enterococci levels exceed the official standards for swimming at this particular monitoring site.

Recreational waters are monitored for bacteria routinely during the summer swimming season, using indicator organisms such as enterococci, the indicator of choice for estuarine and marine waters.

Enterococci are a group of organisms used to determine the amount of fecal contamination of recreation water. They do not cause illness, but research shows when enterococci are present, other disease-causing organisms may be as well.

People swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the standard have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness.

