Police searching for man who robbed Virginia Beach bank

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Beach Police say a man robbed a local bank Tuesday morning, and they need your help to find him.

At 11:36 a.m., dispatchers received a report of a bank robbery at the Atlantic Union Bank and Trust located at 641 Lynnhaven Parkway.

Police say the man entered the bank and passed a note demanding money to the teller. It is not known how much money he received before he fled the bank.

The man is described as a black male who is in his late 20s to mid-30s and is between 5’7″ to 5’8″ tall. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and white baseball cap.

Anyone who has information about this robbery or who can identify the suspect is asked to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted anonymously via P3Tips.com or by downloading the P3Tips app.

