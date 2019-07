CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police are investigating after a fatal crash happened on Tuesday.

Around 11:15 a.m., officials responded to a fatal crash in the 4400 block of Taylor Road.

One driver, an adult female, has died on the scene. Records say this was a head on collision between two vehicles.

Taylor Rd. is closed in both directions. Officials say the road will reopen in about 2 – 3 hours.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨: Taylor Rd is CLOSED in both directions at 4400 Taylor Rd due to a vehicle accident with injuries. Estimated time to reopen is 2-3 hours. pic.twitter.com/GXlTf52xFx — Chesapeake Roads (@ChesapeakeRoads) July 16, 2019

