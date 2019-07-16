Majority of Hampton Roads and northeastern N.C. under a Heat Advisory until 6 p.m. Tuesday

Crews respond to electrical fire at Norfolk business

Posted 2:53 pm, July 16, 2019, by , Updated at 03:23PM, July 16, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. – Officials are responding to a commercial fire in the 600 block of 24th Street.

The call for the incident came in around 2:12 p.m.

The scene is still active as firefighters work to get fire under control.

Surplus Electrical Innovations is located where crews responded. Employees outside said they heard a loud bang, smelled smoke and then called 9-1-1.

Fire officials said it was an electrical fire and that the fire was contained to the electrical box panel.

There were no injuries reported and the fire was put out around 3:15 p.m.

