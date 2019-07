NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk are investigating a shooting that left one man with non-life threatening injuries.

According to officials, the shooting happened in the 3100 block of Vimy Ridge Avenue around 1 a.m.

The man was taken to a hospital in the area for his injuries.

Police said there is a suspect in custody. No formal charges have been filed yet against the suspect.

