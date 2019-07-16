Mathews Co. road closed after tractor trailer caught in power lines

MATHEWS Co., Va. – A tractor trailer became stuck in overhead power lines on Bethal Beach Road in Mathews County Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at 1:20 p.m.

As a result, Virginia Beach Police have shut down all lanes of Bethal Beach Road. The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

VDOT has responded to assist with setting up a detour.

According to Dominion Energy’s Outage Map, about 165 people are without power due to the incident. Crews have been dispatched, and power is expected to be restored sometime between 5-8 p.m.

