Mathews Co. road closed after tractor trailer caught in power lines

Posted 4:25 pm, July 16, 2019, by

MATHEWS Co., Va. – A tractor trailer became stuck in overhead power lines on Bethal Beach Road in Mathews County Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at 1:20 p.m.

As a result, Virginia Beach Police have shut down all lanes of Bethal Beach Road. The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

VDOT has responded to assist with setting up a detour.

According to Dominion Energy’s Outage Map, about 165 people are without power due to the incident. Crews have been dispatched, and power is expected to be restored sometime between 5-8 p.m.

