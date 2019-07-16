× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Dangerous heat ahead, including the weekend

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

After a stormy evening, skies will be partly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid 70s.

Building heat, humidity, and storms… On Wednesday, we’ll warm into the mid 90s with afternoon heat index values near 105. Scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Rain chances will drop for the weekend, but it will be dangerously hot. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. With the high humidity, afternoon heat index values will reach 105 to 110.

Looking for relief from all of this heat? If all goes as planned, temperatures should be closer to normal and in the upper 80s by next Tuesday.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Wednesday Night: A Few Storms Early, Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Post-Tropical Cyclone Barry drifting into Missouri. Barry is moving toward the NNE at 13 mph and

is expected to turn toward the northeast. Maximum sustained winds are near 15 mph with higher

gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours.

