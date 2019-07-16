Local couple once homeless now giving back to others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - David and Cynthia Todd know what it's like to be in need.

“There was a time that my husband and I were homeless. We stayed in hotels; we didn’t share it with anybody," says Cynthia.

The couple says no one even knew that they were homeless because they kept doing what they normally do.

Throughout their struggles, they say they can look back and see all of the people who have been there for them. Now that they are on their feet, they’re giving back.

Yolanda Lawrence, a fellow parishioner at Life Line Ministries in Virginia Beach, is the one who nominated the Todds.

“They feed the homeless; they provide clothing, hygiene items - whatever it is, they give out of their own pockets to make sure that it gets done," Yolanda said.

And what that means is that every Saturday morning, they stand on a corner in Downtown Norfolk and hand out food and supplies to anyone who needs them.

Bishop Allen Harris Sr. tells us that he's always known the Todds to be generous, kind people.

“Outreach is a part of our ministry, and they have just taken it to another level," Bishop Harris said.

And now, we're giving them something: A People Taking Action award along with a $300 Visa gift card from our community partner, Southern Bank.

“I’m surprised. You caught me off guard. What a fine Sunday this is - you walk right out of church and you get an award from News 3.”

David had to fight back tears as he accepted his award.

“I started with her. We are one. Whatever we do, we do it together with the help of God," he told us.

“Somebody was there for us, so we want to be there for somebody else who is in that situation.”

As for why they do it? They say it's all for the love of the community.

“This community needs help. They do so much for this ministry and for our communities, and so we celebrate them today.”

