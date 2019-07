Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Airing on A&E, 20 years to the day, "Biography: JFK Jr - The Final Year" commemorates the anniversary of the untimely death of John F. Kennedy, Jr.

Historian Steven M. Gillion joins us with more information about the special and his book about his longtime friend's life and death.

For more information visit www.aetv.com/.