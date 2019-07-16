“I don’t lose.” Chesapeake native Dré Bly discusses reunion, rebuilding at UNC

CHAPEL HILL, NC – In 1996, Dré Bly, the Western Branch High School alumnus, became the first freshman defensive player in college football history to earn consensus first-team All-America honors. He can only hope his second, first season at UNC is as successful.

Bly, the Virginia Sports Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champion who remains the only player in Atlantic Coast Conference history to earn first-team All-America honors in his first three seasons, is entering his first season as cornerbacks coach at the University of North Carolina. In November, he joined Mack Brown’s staff – his head coach during every season but one as a Tar Heels player.

Tuesday, News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler spent the day with Dré – including a 1-on-1 conversation about returning to UNC, what advice he’d give his younger self, a reunion with Mack Brown and how long it will take the Tar Heels to return to prominence.