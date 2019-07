Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Summer hunger is a serious problem for many children across Virginia as school food programs become unavailable.

Ruth Jones Nichols, CEO of The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia, discusses the summer food programs that they have in place to help eliminate summer hunger and shares ways in which we can help.

Plus, Chef Monica Dunston shows us how to prepare a burrito bowl that the kids love.

For more information visit foodbankonline.org/how-to-help/.