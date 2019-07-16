× First Warning Forecast: Heat Advisory in effect for the area Wednesday

Temperatures will continue to climb on Wednesday. Expect highs to 96 degrees with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits once again. A 30 percent chance for an afternoon shower or storm. Not going to be a washout. Just keep an eye on the sky.

The First Warning Storm Team is declaring Friday, Saturday and Sunday as First Warning Action Days. This means we’re going to be dealing with extreme heat and humidity. High temperatures will climb to the mid an upper 90s with heat index values around 110 degrees.

The heat will stick around on Sunday and Monday. A little bit of a cool down on tap for Tuesday. Temperatures will warm to the upper 80s, which is normal for this time of year.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Post-Tropical Cyclone Barry is moving toward the east-northeast near 21 mph and this motion is expected to continue through Thursday. Maximum sustained winds are near 15 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Meteorologist April Loveland

