AMBER Alert issued for North Carolina infant

The Bladen County Sheriff Office is searching for a missing child, 4-month-old Lounnisha Renee Askew.

Lounnisha Renee Askew is a 4-month-old black female, approximately 20 inches tall, weighing 14 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a green onesie with pink circle designs and black socks.

Officials say the infant has a cyst over her right eye and a red birthmark on the back of her head.

Police believe that 22-year-old Juanita Renee Askew is the abductor. Askew is described as a black female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 196 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black and white t-shirt with black leggings.

The vehicle they were last seen in is black but the make and model is unknown. It is a two door passenger car with 30 day tags displayed.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Bladen County Sheriff Office immediately at (910) 862-6960, or call 911.