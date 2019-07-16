Chesapeake Fire Department helping out in North Carolina house fire

CURRITUCK Co., N.C. – The Chesapeake Fire Department went to lend a helping hand during a house fire in North Carolina.

Around 11:25 a.m., reports were made of a house fire in the 100 block of Womack Drive in Currituck County.

The single story home fire appears to have started in the kitchen and seems to be accidental in nature.

The home has sustained heavy damage and two people have been displaced. The two displaced are being assisted by the Red Cross.

An investigation is still ongoing for this incident. Companies from Chesapeake Firehouse 7 are working along side South Camden, Crawford and Currituck fire officials .