17-year-old boy injured after drive-by in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspects who were involved in a drive-by shooting that injured a 17-year-old boy on July 14.

Just after noon on Sunday, dispatchers received a call in reference to a shooting that had just happened in the 2200 block of Laguard Drive. Officers arrived to find the Hampton teen suffering from a gunshot wound.

Members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue took the boy to a local hospital for treatment for his non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a group of people were standing outside a residence when a vehicle approached and someone inside the vehicle began firing multiple rounds toward the group. The teen was hit as a result of the shooting.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation, and there is no suspect information to disseminate at this time.

Anyone who has information about this shooting that will help police is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted anonymously at P3Tips.com.

