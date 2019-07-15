Virginia Beach police investigating double homicide, suspect in custody

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are investigating after reports say two people were found killed inside a home on Monday.

Around 1 p.m., Virginia Beach Police Detectives received information that led them to do a welfare check at a home in the 400 block of Kellam​ Road.

When officials arrived, they found two adult victims dead inside the residence. A suspect is in custody at this time and police are investigating this incident as a double homicide, reports say.

This investigation is in the very early stages and detectives are still gathering the facts.

Further details will be provided as they become available.

