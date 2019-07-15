There’s a buzz growing around backyard beekeeping in James City County
JAMES CITY COUNTY-Va- Every morning James City County resident Kadi Spruill greets 50,000 of her closest flying friends.
“This is part of my morning routine, it helps my anxiety, I come out and see my ladies and make sure their sugar water is full,” said Spruill.
James City County Zoning Administrator Christy Parrish was aware of this complaint. She told News 3 by phone Monday that beekeeping is not permitted in residential areas but is allowed in agricultural areas. The frustration from the beekeepers lie in the fact that the ordinance is not spelled out. Parrish stated since its not listed as permitted it is known as an exclusion law.
This chapter shall be deemed exclusive in nature and only those uses specified shall be permitted in the various zoning districts. If a use is not specified in a zoning district, it shall be prohibited in that district. In the event that a use is not permitted in any zoning district, it may only be permitted after appropriate amendment to the text of this chapter. “
“We don’t want to wait unti a complaint is made and their is no recourse on our end,” Spruill explained. “Jamestown is the birthplace of beekeeping they were brought here in 1622, we think they should capitalize on that, embrace that and work with us.”