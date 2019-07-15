Suffolk Police Officer charged with domestic assault

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating after a Suffolk Police Officer was arrested for charges involving a domestic assault.

On June 24, Officer Jacob Hughes, 26, was issued a summons for misdemeanor domestic assault.

A Protective Order was also served to Hughes and he is currently on administrative leave with pay pending a criminal and administrative investigation.

Reports say Hughes has been with the Suffolk Police Department since September 2017.

There is no further information at this time.

