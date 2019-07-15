‘Skins scoop: Redskins QB Alex Smith has brace removed from injured right leg

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – 10 days until training camp, a camp likely to place place without Redskins quarterback Alex Smith, the injured QB receives some positive news.

In an update provided by his wife on Instagram, Smith had the external fixator, the supportive brace, removed from his injured right leg.

Liz Smith’s post included the caption: The last 8 months have been nothing short of crazy. Although it’s not over, today is a big milestone. We are shedding the weight Alex has been carrying (literally and figuratively). It’s one step closer to the goal. The resilience, determination and mental fortitude of this man is unmatched.

Smith suffered a gruesome, season-ending leg injury against the Houston Texans November 18th.

During his coverage of Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler visited with Doctor David Chao, who served as an NFL team doctor for 17 years and still works as a sports injury analyst for the Los Angeles Times, San Diego Union-Tribune and SiriusXM.

“Seeing where he is now – he’s probably multiple surgeries away,” Dr. Chao told News 3 in Atlanta. “It’s going to be very very difficult to return to play. He should be able to live a normal life which is good.”

Smith, 35 years-old, is expected to miss – at a minimum – the entire 2019 season. The Redskins used one of their two first round selections in the 2019 NFL Draft, No. 15 overall, to select Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

When Washington agreed to trade for Smith during Super Bowl LII, the ‘Skins also give the quarterback a new contract. The deal requires the Redskins to pay Smith $31 million combined the next two seasons – regardless of whether he ever plays a down.

