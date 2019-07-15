Registration opens for Anthem LemonAid stands benefiting CHKD

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — When life gives you lemons, make lemonade, and help CHKD help hundreds of kids suffering from cancer.

Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters has teamed up with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield to help raise awareness and funds for the fight against childhood cancer with its Anthem LemonAid weekend.

The weekend of giving at CHKD will be from July 19 to July 21.

Families, businesses, and community groups are encouraged to register and participate to benefit childhood cancer treatment, according to the hospital.

In 2018, 785 LemonAid stands raised more than $95,000 for CHKD’s cancer program.

To support the success of the LemonAid stands, each participant will receive a free LemonAid kit that includes lemonade mix, cups, a pitcher, signs, and more.

Lemonade is sold for a $1 donation and 100 percent of proceeds will benefit CHKD’s cancer program.

To register and learn more about the Anthem LemonAid stands, click here.

Learn more about CHKD’s cancer program and resources here.