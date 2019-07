NORFOLK, Va. – The 12-year-old boy who went missing Monday night has been found safe and is being reunited with his family, the Norfolk Police Department said.

Police put out a missing persons report after they said Zacharia Nickson was last seen around 7 p.m. in the 2800 block of Bayne Avenue.

Nickson is said to have high-functioning autism.

Great news! Zacharia has been found safe. He is being reunited with his family! Thank you for your assistance. https://t.co/3ryYQA082x — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) July 16, 2019