Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Building heat and humidity this week

An extremely hot and humid week… Today will be the coolest day of the week, but it will still be very hot and humid. Highs will reach to near 90 this afternoon, a few degrees above normal for this time of year. With the humidity, afternoon heat index values will reach the mid 90s. We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. An afternoon “pop up” shower/storm is possible.

Highs will warm into the low 90s Tuesday with afternoon heat index values near 100. Expect partly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms in the afternoon to early evening.

We will warm into the mid 90s for the second half of the week with afternoon heat index values closer to 105. Scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday and Thursday, but rain chances will start to drop for Friday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s by the weekend with afternoon heat index values to 105+.

Today: A Few Clouds, Isolated Shower/Storm. Highs near 90. Winds: N/E 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: E/SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

July 15th

1976 F1 Tornado: Middlesex Co

1996 F1 Tornado: Gloucester Co

Tropical Update

Tropical Depression Barry continues moving slowly north. TD Barry is centered about 80 miles WSW of Little Rock, Arkansas and moving north at 9 mph. This motion is expected to continue through today, before turning off to the northeast by Tuesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 25 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours.

