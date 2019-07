Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - According to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), nearly one in three American adults has high cholesterol and people with elevated cholesterol levels have about twice the risk of heart disease than those with lower levels. Dr. Kevin Campbell joins us to discuss the latest facts about heart disease and shares a few heart healthy activities that can be incorporated into your daily routine.

