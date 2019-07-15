Man arrested after sending sexually explicit messages to Southampton Co. teen, police say

SOUTHAMPTON Co., Va. – Police have arrested a man who they say has been contacting a 14-year-old girl and sending her sexually explicit messages.

On Monday around 1 p.m., deputies with the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18-year-old Corey Foster of Woodbridge.

Foster has been charged with use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children and taking indecent liberties with children. Both of the charges are felonies.

The investigation began in June, when a school resource officer assigned to Southampton County Public Schools received information that a student had been contacted by someone online claiming to be an adult male that was sending her sexually explicit messages.

A Southampton County detective who is a member of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force was able to use the provided information to begin an online investigation.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of Foster, who was said to have traveled to Southampton County for the purposes of meeting with a 14 year old girl.

He was arrested without incident and is being held at the Southampton County Jail without bond.

There is no further information at this time.

