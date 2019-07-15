Making a fresh basil pesto with Chef Jacqui on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chef Jacqui is back to show us how to create a garden fresh basil pesto that pairs perfectly with pasta and other dishes. Plus, she shares some more information on her summer class series where you can learn how to make delicious dishes like this one.

Garden Fresh Basil Pesto

½ cup pine nuts

3 oz. Parmesan, grated (about ¾ cup)

2 garlic cloves, finely grated

6 cups basil leaves (about 3 bunches)

¾ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 tsp. kosher salt

Preheat oven to 350°. Toast pine nuts on a rimmed baking sheet, tossing once halfway through, until golden brown, 5–7 minutes. Transfer to a food processor and let cool. Add cheese and garlic and pulse until finely ground, about 1 minute. Add basil and place the top back on. With the motor running, add oil in a slow and steady stream until pesto is mostly smooth, with just a few flecks of green, about 1 minute. Season with salt.

For more information on classes with Chef Jacqui visit Kitchenbarnonline.com.