James City County man wanted for assault of firefighter & sexual battery, reports say

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – Officials are looking for a man who they say is wanted for assaulting a firefighter and sexual battery.

57-year-old William Burke Magnusson’s last known address was in the 5600 block of Foundation Street. He’s 5’11” and weighs 200 pounds.

There are two outstanding warrants for Magnusson for sexual battery and felony assault and battery on a firefighter.

On July 6, reports say an incident occurred in the back of an ambulance while a firefighter was rendering aid to him.

There is no further information about this story.

If you have any information that might help police locate Magnusson, please call (757)-253-1800 or email tips@jamescitycountyva.gov.

You may also contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.