James City County man wanted for assault of firefighter & sexual battery, reports say

Posted 11:36 am, July 15, 2019, by

JAMES CITY Co., Va. – Officials are looking for a man who they say is wanted for assaulting a firefighter and sexual battery.

William Burke Magnusson

57-year-old William Burke Magnusson’s last known address was in the 5600 block of Foundation Street. He’s 5’11” and weighs 200 pounds.

There are two outstanding warrants for Magnusson for sexual battery and felony assault and battery on a firefighter.

On July 6, reports say an incident occurred in the back of an ambulance while a firefighter was rendering aid to him.

There is no further information about this story.

If you have any information that might help police locate Magnusson, please call (757)-253-1800 or email tips@jamescitycountyva.gov.

You may also contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.