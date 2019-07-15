Noah Tomlin’s grandparents share memories of toddler

HAMPTON, Va. – For the first time, the grandparents of Noah Tomlin are opening up about the disappearance and death of the toddler.

Noah was reported missing by his mother, Julia Tomlin, in June. His body was found at the Hampton steam plant on July 3.

During that time, Noah’s family remained silent, but at the memorial site for their grandson Monday, they gave a look into his short childhood.

“He was quiet, loving, cute, had blue eyes like crazy, very quiet and acted kind of young for his age. He was just cute… he laughed – oh, he laughed a lot,” described Cindy Jones, Noah’s paternal grandmother.

Cindy says her son, Justin Jones, is Noah’s father. He is also the father of Julia’s three oldest children, whom Cindy and her husband care for.

Cindy says she only met Noah a few times but says he made an impression on everyone he met.

“He was just such a cuddly baby,” she shared. “If you see him at the supermarket, you’d walk up and go, ‘Aw what a cute little baby,’ and you’d talk to him. That’s the kind of baby he was.”

That’s just one more reason why dealing with his loss has been such a struggle.

“We are going one day at a time. We are trying to piece together everything.”

Over the weekend, the medical examiner confirmed that remains found at the Hampton steam plant belonged to Noah, but police have still not released how he died or when.

Julia Tomlin has been charged with three counts of felony child neglect, but no one has been charged in his death.

“I want answers and we know who can provide the answers to us, so that’s what we are waiting for,” said Cindy.

As the family waits for answers, they are continuing to lean on the community for support and frequently make visits to his memorial tree, which is just down the road from where he was reported missing.

“I know I can come out to this tree anytime I want and there’s someone here. There’s always someone here for us.”

