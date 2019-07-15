× First Warning Forecast: Tracking dangerous heat and humidity through the weekend

**Heat Advisory in effect for Dare County from 11 AM to 7 PM Tuesday.

Clear to partly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the mid 70s.

Temperatures and humidity will be on the rise through the weekend. That means we’ll be dealing with dangerous heat, so you’ll want to stay hydrated and cool. Highs on Tuesday will warm to the low 90s with a heat index value of 102. We are keeping a 40 percent chance for some afternoon showers and storms.

Temperatures will continue to climb on Wednesday. Expect highs near 95 degrees with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits once again. A 30 percent chance for an afternoon shower or storm. Not going to be a washout. Just keep an eye on the sky.

The First Warning Storm Team is declaring Thursday, Friday and Saturday as First Warning Action Days. This means we’re going to be dealing with extreme heat and humidity. High temperatures will climb to the mid an upper 90s with heat index values around 110 degrees.

The heat will stick around on Sunday and Monday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Post-Tropical Cyclone Barry was located close to the Arkansas and Missouri border near Branson, Missouri. Barry is moving toward the north-northeast near 13 mph and is expected to turn toward the northeast overnight. Maximum sustained winds are near 15 mph with higher gusts. Most of the 15 mph sustained winds are well removed from the center, with breezy southeasterly winds near the Mississippi River. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours. The models forecast Barry to maintain a loosely defined and weak surface circulation through Wednesday night.

