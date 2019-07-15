Dodgers place Virginia Beach’s Chris Taylor on Injured List with broken arm

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The Los Angeles Dodgers placed infielder Chris Taylor, a Cox High School product, on the 10-day injured list with a left forearm fracture.

Chris Taylor of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after advancing to second base on a overthrow. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Taylor, 28 years-old, left Sunday’s game after being hit by a pitch in the left wrist. The initial x-rays were negative, but further imaging revealed a fracture. The former Virginia Cavalier has played in 90 games for the Dodgers this season, batting .261 (68-for-261) with eight homers and 41 RBI. In his six Major League seasons, he has slashed .262/.331/.438 with 47 homers and 193 RBI in 505 games.

MLB.com notes Taylor was hitting .370 with 12 extra-base hits, including three homers, and 17 RBIs over his last 21 games. He had also walked 11 times during that span, giving him a .443 on-base percentage and 1.073 OPS dating to June 18.

Taylor was selected in the fifth round of the 2012 MLB Draft.

