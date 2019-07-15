Body found believed to be fisherman who fell into Nottoway River in Courtland

SOUTHAMPTON Co., Va. – Search crews discovered a body believed to be that of a fisherman who was swept away in the Nottoway River on Sunday.

Around 4:43 p.m., Sunday, officials received word that a man who had been wading in the water was swept away in the Nottoway River near Sebrell.

Several agencies were on the scene searching for the man such as the Virginia State Police, Franklin Fire and Rescue, Game Commission, Courtland VFD, Courtland Rescue, Capron VFD and Capron Rescue.

On Monday morning, the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia Game Commssion returned to continue their search for the victim. Around 9:30 a.m., the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team recovered a body believed to be the victim.

The body is being transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office to learn the cause of death and identification.

There is no further information at this time.

