DARE Co., N.C. – Three rehabilitated green sea turtles with the NC Aquarium on Roanoke Island are ready to get back to the ocean!

On July 16 at 8:30 a.m., the three rehabilitated turtles will be released at Coquina Beach, near the boardwalk from the bathhouse.

The names of turtles being released are Pomona Sprout, Kingsley Shacklebolt and Fawkes.