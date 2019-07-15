$1 million in winnings won off $2 Powerball ticket at Outer Banks convenience store

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — A person who purchased a $2 Powerball lottery ticket at a Kill Devil Hills convenience store in the Outer Banks of North Carolina won $1 million in earnings.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, the lucky winner purchased the ticket at the Circle K in the 1400 block of S. Croatan Highway. The winning numbers were 13-23-32-35-68.

The drawing also produced a $50,000 win in North Carolina with a ticket that matched four of the numbers on the white balls and the number of the Powerball. That ticket was purchased through the Online Play feature of the lottery’s website.

The two winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.

Learn more about the North Carolina Education Lottery here.

