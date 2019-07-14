WATCH: Old Dominion baseball alum Ryan Yarbrough just shy of combined perfect game

Ryan Yarbrough of the Tampa Bay Rays speaks with Ryne Stanek. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE – The Rays and Old Dominion alum Ryan Yarbrough were just three outs away from making history.

After Ryne Stanek opened Tampa Bay’s game against the Baltimore Orioles, Yarbrough took over on the mound in the third inning.

There have been 23 perfect games in Major League Baseball history, but never a combined perfect game, and Yarbrough just needed to retire three more batters to become part of MLB’s record books.

But, as Bob Feller said, baseball is a game of inches and a lot of luck. Today, luck was not on Yarbrough’s side.

Ryan Yarbrough #48 of the Tampa Bay Rays reacts to being pulled in the ninth inning. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Hanser Alberto led off the ninth with a hit to right field, putting an end to Tampa’s shot at a perfect game.

Yarbrough finished the day with six strikeouts and one earned run on two hits over the course of 6.1 innings pitched.

