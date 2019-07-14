‘Stranger Things’ themed party happening at Norfolk brewery

Posted 5:09 pm, July 14, 2019, by , Updated at 05:12PM, July 14, 2019

Photo provided by O'Connor Brewing Co.

NORFOLK, Va. – Stranger Things fans, this one’s for you. O’Connor Brewing Co. is hosting ‘The Upside Down’ themed party on July 20!

The brewing company says that guests can expect live performances, 80’s music, a costume contest, ‘state of the art’ food court, selfie stations, and more.

The event will be held on July 20, from 9 p.m. – 2 a.m., at the O’Connor Brewing Co., located at West 24th street, Norfolk.

Full on 80’s attire is encouraged for this event or you can become your favorite character from the Stranger Things universe.

Tickets for the event are currently on sale for $15 and go up to $20 on the day of the event.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here. 

Google Map for coordinates 36.872394 by -76.293712.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.