‘Stranger Things’ themed party happening at Norfolk brewery

NORFOLK, Va. – Stranger Things fans, this one’s for you. O’Connor Brewing Co. is hosting ‘The Upside Down’ themed party on July 20!

The brewing company says that guests can expect live performances, 80’s music, a costume contest, ‘state of the art’ food court, selfie stations, and more.

The event will be held on July 20, from 9 p.m. – 2 a.m., at the O’Connor Brewing Co., located at West 24th street, Norfolk.

Full on 80’s attire is encouraged for this event or you can become your favorite character from the Stranger Things universe.

Tickets for the event are currently on sale for $15 and go up to $20 on the day of the event.

