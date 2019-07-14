Newport News Police investigating after finding body in ditch

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a ditch behind a hotel Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the call came in at 12:10 p.m. for the discovery. An employee from the nearby hotel located the body and called the police to the 6100 block of Jefferson Avenue.

When police arrived, they found that the body appeared to have been there for an extended period of time.

The medical examiner’s office will make the final determination on the person’s cause of death. The person’s identity remains unknown.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 on-air and online for updates.