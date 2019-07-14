Man dies after being hit by car in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are investigating after a person was killed during a vehicle-pedestrian accident.

Police say around 10:04 p.m. on Sunday, officials received word of an accident that happened in the intersection of Northampton Boulevard and Baker Road.

When officers arrived on scene they found man who had been hit by a vehicle. The victim died due to his injuries on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene with police. This case is still very active, according to police. Traffic on Northampton Boulevard westbound has been shutdown.

The roadway will be closed for traffic for another two hours, reports say. Traffic within this area is being rerouted at this time as officers investigate.

Police are asking that you avoid this area. This case remains under investigation by members of the Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT). No other information is available at this time.

