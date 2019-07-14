× Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Dangerous heat ahead, with increasing storm chances

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker’s First Warning Forecast

Hope you had a great weekend!

A quiet and muggy night is on tap with mostly clear skies and lows in the mid 70s.

Monday begins what will likely be our hottest week of the year thus far. With that said, Monday will be the “coolest” day of the week with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 with heat index values in the mid-90s. Other than a pop-up storm during the afternoon to evening, Monday will be dry (20%).

With High Pressure setting up off the coast, winds from the south will increase moisture and heat on Tuesday leading to increased chances of rain during the afternoon and evening Tuesday (40%). Highs will climb into the low-to-mid 90s with heat index values back in the 100s.

By Wednesday, our heat index will be back to around 105°. Pop-up storms will accompany the heat and humidity on Wednesday.

Rain and storm chances increase once again on Thursday (40%) with the possibility of the remnants of Barry moving across the region. Most of the moisture looks to track North of our area, but we’ll be keeping an eye on it.

Perhaps the hottest day of the week will be at the end. Friday will feature partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values will be between 103-108°. Rain chances should be lower by Friday with only a pop-up storm possible during the afternoon (30%).

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

